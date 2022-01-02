PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the significant contribution of Meerut and its surrounding region in giving a new direction to independent India.

“In Indian history, Meerut has not just been a city but a significant center of culture and strength."

PM noted the change of ethos in the state of Uttar Pradesh where earlier criminals and mafias used to play their games.

He recalled the period where illegal occupation, harassing daughters used to go scot free. "The Yogi government is imposing fear of law among such criminals. This change has brought confidence among the daughters of bringing laurels for the entire country."

He also expressed how today's youth is the shaper and also the leader of New India. "Our youth today have the heritage of antiquity and also have a sense of modernity. And so, where the youth will go, India will also move. And the world is going to go where India goes."

PM highlighted how his government has given top priority to the Indian players to get four tools - resources, modern facilities for training, international exposure and transparency in selection.

“This is my resolve, and my dream too! I wish our youth to see sports like other professions", he said.

The sports university, established at a cost of Rs. 700 crores, will be equipped with modern and state of the art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball / Volleyball / Handball / Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall and a Cycling velodrome.

The university will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing and Kayaking, among other facilities. The University will have the capacity of training 1080 sports persons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.