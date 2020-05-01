PM Modi chairs meeting on education, emphasizes need for technology adoption

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday held a meeting on education and emphasized the need for adopting technology in education delivery, quality in teaching-learning environment, but there was no confirmation on when the new National Education Policy will be ready for adoption.

“PM Narendra Modi held a meeting today to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in education sector including National Education Policy (NEP). Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels," a statement in the PM’s website said.

Despite nearly six years of deliberation and two committee reports, the human resource development ministry is yet to roll out the NEP which will be the board rule book for the future of education in India for next several years. Last NEP came almost three decades back.

“Chaired a meeting in which we had in-depth discussions relating to the education sector. We are working towards educational reforms that would make India a global knowledge superpower," the PM said in a tweet late Friday evening.

According to the statement, the focus was on bringing uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc.

“The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels was discussed in detail – i.e. online mode, TV channels, radio, podcasts etc. Reforming the higher education scenario by making Indian Education System at par with the highest global standards making education effective, inclusive, contemporary rooted in the Indian culture and ethos," it added.

“It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all thereby making India a ‘Global knowledge Super Power’. To achieve all these goals and to ensure efficient educational governance extensive use of technology including Artificial Intelligence will be promoted," the statement said.

