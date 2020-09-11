PM Modi hints at full implementation of National Education Policy by 2022

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday indicated that the new National Education Policy (NEP) may be implemented by 2022, when India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, clearing the air about the complete roll out of the policy.

"When India celebrates 75th year of Independence, all Indian students should be learning as per the direction and provision of the new education policy. It’s our collective responsibility," Modi said while addressing two-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century, organised by the education ministry.

The NEP was approved by the Union Cabinet on 29 July. There was ambiguity if the new policy would come into effect from 2020, amid a truncated academic year due to pandemic-induced disruptions or if its implementation would be pushed to 2021.

The education ministry in collaboration with states will have to break down the implementation of the NEP recommendations in a phased manner during 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

The NEP 2020 talks about a systemic reform in the education sector which includes-- multi-disciplinary education, vocational learning class six onward and less focus on exams, board marks, among others.

Modi said teachers will have to learn the new ways, and will also be required to unlearn some past learnings. He urged the teachers’ community to effectively implement the new policy, which according to him will give a “direction to 21st Century India" and help in achieving the new aspirations and realities of the country".

“Do not limit class rooms to the walls…pre-school is the first outside experience for the children. We need teachers’ right from the pre-school level who focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning. While some schools and teachers must be doing this, but it should reach all corners of the country," Modi added.

Schools should focus on experiential learning and discovery-based learning to make education practical and holistic, the Prime Minister said, adding that, as per the NEP, the foundational learning will get an impetus, and it will be taken up as a mission, so that language and arithmetic skills get honed early.

