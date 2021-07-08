PM Modi meets heads of top technical institutions

Engineering and technology education in regional languages has been on the table for the past one and a half years. While the JEE Main is now being offered in over a dozen languages including Hindi and English beginning 2021, the JEE Advanced, through which IITs admit students, are yet to have more choices. There are several challenges in making technology and engineering education in mother tongue, including lack of enough faculty, books and study materials in vernaculars, and a genuine fear of losing global competitiveness.