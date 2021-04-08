PM Modi's mantra to students ahead of board exams 2021

PM Modi asked students to not run away from any subject even if they find it difficult, and cited his own example of taking up more complex work in morning when he feels fresh and leaving easier parts to late night



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Wednesday not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves. Interacting with students virtually in his annual 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme, he acknowledged that one cannot be good in everything but also asked students to not run away from any subject even if they find it difficult. He cited his own example of taking up more complex work in morning when he feels fresh and leaving easier parts to late night.

He also gave example of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. "She may not be good at geography but she in singing she is matchless. You may find some subjects difficult but that is not a failing. Don't run from it," PM Modi said.

He further said that exams are not the last chance to prove yourself, but an opportunity to take your first steps towards your dreams.

"The fear is mainly due to the atmosphere that has made examination be all and end all of life, which makes students over conscious. Life is very long and these are just a stage of life. Parents, teachers and peers should not put pressure on students. Exams should be treated as merely a good occasion to test oneself and not be turned into a question of life and death.

"Parents who are involved with their children know their strength and weaknesses. but they at times make children "instruments" of fulfilling their dreams and goals. If external pressure is not created, then students will not feel pressure of exams and their confidence will also grow," he said.

The interaction, which lasted for more than ninety minutes, saw students, teachers and parents seeking guidance on various issues of importance to them from the Prime Minister.

The annual event of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021, when PM Modi interacts with schoolchildren across the country on tackling exams, was held virtually because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.