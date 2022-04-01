Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  PM Modi to address 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today

PM Modi to address 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents from all over the country under the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 1. (ANI file)
1 min read . 07:01 AM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi will interact with the students, parents, and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will be addressing students and teachers in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. PM Modi will interact with the students, parents, and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions.

On Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April".

He said that the enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal.

 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Crores of students, teachers, and parents from India and abroad will be participating,"

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme," Pradhan added

Terming Pariksha pe Charcha, a public movement, the Minister outlined the importance of this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in wake of the country coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode.

