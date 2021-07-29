To mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers across the country via video conferencing today.

He will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in Higher education; first Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages and Guidelines for the Internationalization of Higher Education.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian Sign Language as a Subject at the secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

Further, the event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible.

This is the first education policy of the 21st Century and replaced the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics