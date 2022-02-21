Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be addressing a webinar on how Union Budget 2022 will have a positive impact on the education sector . The webinar will be held at 11 AM.

At 11 AM today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2022

This year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to set up a digital university with ISTE standards in her budget speech on February 1. The country's education sector received an 11% hike in the 2022-Budget. It set aside ₹1.04 lakh crore for education--an increase of around ₹11,000 crore.

Battered by the two years long Covid-19 lockdown and the digital disruption, the government also announced to expand the One Class One TV Channel initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme to 200 channels from the existing 20 for the education sector.

However, the allocation under the digital India e-learning programme, which includes the PM e-Vidya scheme, was lowered to ₹421.01 crore for 2022-23 from ₹645.61 crore in the last financial year.

Of the total outlay, FM Sitharaman allocated ₹63,449.37 crore for schools, and ₹40,828.35 crore for higher education. Last year, the financial allocation for the school and higher education departments was kept at ₹54,873.66 crore and ₹38,350.65 crore, respectively.

