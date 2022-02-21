This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to set up a digital university with ISTE standards in her budget speech on February 1. The country's education sector received an 11% hike in the 2022-Budget. It set aside ₹1.04 lakh crore for education--an increase of around ₹11,000 crore.
Battered by the two years long Covid-19 lockdown and the digital disruption, the government also announced to expand the One Class One TV Channel initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme to 200 channels from the existing 20 for the education sector.
However, the allocation under the digital India e-learning programme, which includes the PM e-Vidya scheme, was lowered to ₹421.01 crore for 2022-23 from ₹645.61 crore in the last financial year.
Of the total outlay, FM Sitharaman allocated ₹63,449.37 crore for schools, and ₹40,828.35 crore for higher education. Last year, the financial allocation for the school and higher education departments was kept at ₹54,873.66 crore and ₹38,350.65 crore, respectively.
