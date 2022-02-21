Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  PM Modi to highlight Budget 2022's positive impact on education sector today at 11 AM

PM Modi to highlight Budget 2022's positive impact on education sector today at 11 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

  • India's education sector received an 11% hike in the 2022-Budget
  • Central govt set aside 1.04 lakh crore for education--an increase of around 11,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be addressing a webinar on how Union Budget 2022 will have a positive impact on the education sector. The webinar will be held at 11 AM. 

This year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to set up a digital university with ISTE standards in her budget speech on February 1. The country's education sector received an 11% hike in the 2022-Budget. It set aside 1.04 lakh crore for education--an increase of around 11,000 crore.

Battered by the two years long Covid-19 lockdown and the digital disruption, the government also announced to expand the One Class One TV Channel initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme to 200 channels from the existing 20 for the education sector.

However, the allocation under the digital India e-learning programme, which includes the PM e-Vidya scheme, was lowered to 421.01 crore for 2022-23 from 645.61 crore in the last financial year.

Of the total outlay, FM Sitharaman allocated 63,449.37 crore for schools, and 40,828.35 crore for higher education. Last year, the financial allocation for the school and higher education departments was kept at 54,873.66 crore and 38,350.65 crore, respectively.

