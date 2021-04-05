PM Modi to interact with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7pm on 7 April1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2021, 10:18 AM IST
Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 pm on 7 th April, PM Modi said in a tweet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that his annual interaction with students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' will be held on 7 April in a new format.
"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 PM on 7th April," the prime minister tweeted.
In February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi's annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with the school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on 16 February 2018.
