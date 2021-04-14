New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a review meeting with the education department later today to take a call on CBSE board exams amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The move follows a call from several states and political parties, including Congress and Shiv Sena, to reschedule board exams slated for May.

“PM to hold a meeting with education minister, secretary and other important officials to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams," an official aware of the development said requesting anonymity.

School boards like ICSE, CBSE and several other state school boards are scheduled to hold their board exams in May. Earlier this month, CBSE had reiterated that it is going ahead with the board exam as scheduled, and is making provision for adequate social distancing.

Lakhs of schools students and their parents have been appealing to CBSE for last few days to not conduct the exam offline amid fears of spread of the virus. The Delhi government, too, is not in favour of conducting CBSE board exam offline.

Last week, Shiv Sena leaders appealed to the union education ministry, for a “national consensus and central guidance on 10th/12th exams instead of various states taking different decisions that will affect student lives & careers for CBSE, ICSE, IB, GCSE & state boards."

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government has announced delay in the state school board exams. The state is witnessing a massive surge in the cases and contributing a sizable portion of the case load of the country. For example, almost one third of the fresh cases on 13 April was from Maharashtra alone. Besides, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Delhi were reporting high numbers of covid-19 cases.

