PM Modi to meet authorities today on CBSE board exams

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government has announced delay in the state school board exams. The state is witnessing a massive surge in the cases and contributing a sizable portion of the case load of the country. For example, almost one third of the fresh cases on 13 April was from Maharashtra alone. Besides, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Delhi were reporting high numbers of covid-19 cases.