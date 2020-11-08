PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus: VC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University through video-conferencing on 12 November at 6:30 pm, said a JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 p.m. onwards, he added.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni," the VC said in an official statement.

"In his speeches and writings Prime Minister Narendra Modi often invokes Swami Vivekanand's life and mission, and reminds the youth of the country to follow the ideals of this great son of India," the statement added.

"JNU Is grateful that on this occasion the Prime Minster has kindly consented to address the JNU community and, through it, the wider world."

The event will be live-streamed on JNU's Facebook's page.





