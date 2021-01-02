PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd January, will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur. Would especially call upon my student friends and those in the world of start-ups to join the programme. India is proud of the rich contributions of IIMs to national progress," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.
The ceremony will be attended virtually by over 5,000 invitees, including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of the IIM Sambalpur, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.
The IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the idea of flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class through live projects from the industry. The PMO noted that the institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of highest gender diversity with 49 per cent female students in the MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in the MBA (2020-22) batch.
Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi will also be present on the occasion, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
"The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5000 invitees including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of IIM Sambalpur," the statement said.