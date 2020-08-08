PM stamps approval on education policy

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday placed his political capital behind the new National Education Policy (NEP), promising his full commitment and directing authorities to develop an implementation strategy for the first such policy in 34 years.

“There is political will, and I am fully committed, and I am standing with the new education policy," Modi said while addressing a virtual conclave on higher education reforms.

The NEP will help shift focus from “what to think to how to think" and serve as the foundation of the India of the 21st century, said the prime minister, asserting there is no allegation of any bias in the policy.

“After the NEP came, there was no allegation from any region or segment that it had any kind of bias or inclination. This is an indicator that the changes people wanted to see for years in the education system, they have got to see," Modi said in Hindi. The policy lays the foundation of a new India, the education and skills needed for the youth to strengthen India, and will empower citizens to access maximum opportunities, he said.

The NEP is not a mere circular and needs strong will power to implement it, Modi said. He asked authorities to “develop an implementation strategy, create a road map, attach timelines, and get busy in arranging resources and human resources" to start reforms. This is the second time Modi was speaking about the new NEP within a week, indicating his government’s intention and his personal involvement in developing it, a point that K. Kasturirangan, renowned scientist and head of the panel that drafted the policy document, also mentioned in his speech. Kasturirangan said the prime minister was closely involved in the policy drafting phase and several new ideas, including “bag-less days", were incorporated following his suggestions.

Modi said the NEP will take India forward. The policy has taken the first steps in reforming the education system, which earlier ignored “interest, ability and demand mapping...The emphasis on inquiry-based, discovery-based, discussion-based, and analysis-based learning methods for children will enhance their urge to learn…" Modi also supported education in the local language “wherever possible" for a better learning environment.

He said in the 21st century the world is moving towards an era where people will have multiple professions in their career span and the new policy has kept that in mind, while advocating multidisciplinary education, multiple entry and exits at the undergraduate level, an academic credit bank, and a thrust on vocational education. “Higher education was relieved from streams," he said, indicating how NEP reduces the rigidity between science and arts and talks about a comprehensive model of education. While talking about technology adoption in education, Modi said there is a mindset to adopt technology and India can provide technology and talent solutions to the world. “We’re moving to an era where an individual will not be stuck to a single profession all his life. Thus, he will continuously need to re-skill and up-skill himself. We have kept this in contention while formulating the National Education Policy," he said.

The prime minister said as NEP expands, the process of autonomy for educational institutions will accelerate. He said there are two types of debates about autonomy. One says everything should be done strictly under government control, while the other says all institutions should get autonomy by default. He said the first opinion comes out of a mistrust of non-government institutions, while autonomy is treated as an entitlement in the second approach.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via