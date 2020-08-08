PM stamps approval on education policy

He said in the 21st century the world is moving towards an era where people will have multiple professions in their career span and the new policy has kept that in mind, while advocating multidisciplinary education, multiple entry and exits at the undergraduate level, an academic credit bank, and a thrust on vocational education. “Higher education was relieved from streams," he said, indicating how NEP reduces the rigidity between science and arts and talks about a comprehensive model of education. While talking about technology adoption in education, Modi said there is a mindset to adopt technology and India can provide technology and talent solutions to the world. “We’re moving to an era where an individual will not be stuck to a single profession all his life. Thus, he will continuously need to re-skill and up-skill himself. We have kept this in contention while formulating the National Education Policy," he said.