PM terms NEP a policy of the people, not of a govt amid criticism

Modi on Monday said the education policy is “attached to the aspirations of people and millions of students". Questions around education administration, use of local language, role of libraries, curriculum design and adaptability of faculties to a new system are important and there should be constant and collective endeavour to address them and implement the policy effectively. When there is reform in a sector it is natural to have questions, Modi said. There is a healthy debate on the policy and that it is necessary. The suggestions of all stakeholders are being heard with an open mind to resolve apprehensions, he said.