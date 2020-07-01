Pokhriyal asks IITs to seize opportunity in ban on Chinese apps

“We are very appreciative of the bold decision the government has made, taking us closer to a new atma nirbhar India. This is going to change the trajectory and create a whole new revolution for our swadeshi apps. With this new move, startups such as ours will play a great role in boosting the Indian economy and help build an independent tech and startup ecosystem. We are all geared up and ready to be part of the Digital India revolution and enable our creators to earn a sustainable income while they focus their efforts to make in India," said Pulkit Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay alumnus and co-founder of tech start up Trell.