Home / Education / News /  Postpone NEET PG: Kerala House Surgeon's Association to NBE; asks for internship eligibility extension

Postpone NEET PG: Kerala House Surgeon's Association to NBE; asks for internship eligibility extension

Around 2,500 house surgeons who come under the Kerala University of Health Sciences will be ineligible to write the NEET PG exam as their internship will conclude only by August, KHSA said
1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Medical students of Kerala were subjected to a long period of uncertainty surrounding their clinical postings and exam dates, Association told NBE

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kerala House Surgeon's Association (KHSA) has urged to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 exam by another month. It further asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to extend the eligibility date till August 31.

“Medical students of Kerala were subjected to a long period of uncertainty surrounding their clinical postings and exam dates, resulting in their final MBBS exams getting postponed repeatedly and in turn, their internship," KHSA wrote to NBE. 

"Out of around 8,500 interns who were ineligible to write the exam, around 2,500 intern doctors were from Kerala," the KHSA said in a statement.

It further added, “Around 2,500 house surgeons who come under the Kerala University of Health Sciences will be ineligible to write the NEET PG exam as their internship will conclude only by August, as the eligibility criterion right now is set to July 31, as the internship eligibility criteria deadline was previously changed from May 31 to July 31, which did not accommodate interns from Kerala."

