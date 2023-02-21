Pradhan chairs MHLC meeting held by Atal Innovation Mission
- The minister said that there is a need for strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the country and promoting entrepreneurship among students and youth, especially in higher educational institutions in tier 2/3 cities
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Education and Skills Development, Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the Mission High-Level Committee (MHLC) meeting held by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog to discuss the progress and future plans for the mission.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×