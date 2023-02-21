NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Education and Skills Development, Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the Mission High-Level Committee (MHLC) meeting held by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog to discuss the progress and future plans for the mission.

“During the meeting, the committee reviewed the progress made by AIM in the last year and discussed the key initiatives planned for the years ahead," NITI Aayog said.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said that there is a need for strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the country and promoting entrepreneurship among students and youth, especially in higher educational institutions in tier 2/3 cities.

Pradhan added that it is important to leverage technology and digital platforms to provide greater access to resources and support for aspiring innovators.

“The committee discussed several key initiatives planned for the AIM 2.0, including bringing tinkering to all students, advancing the ecosystem with advanced forms of sectoral incubation centers and industry accelerators, and increasing the innovation capacity in sectors, states, and central ministries," NITI Aayog added.

The minister also highlighted the importance of AIM collaborating with PSUs to establish new incubators and supporting startups in the relevant domain. He recommended AIM and Ministry of Education to work towards the development of innovation curriculum in the schools and higher education institutions.

Speaking after the meeting Pradhan, said that the Atal Innovation Mission has made significant progress in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. “We must continue to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and provide greater access to resources and support for aspiring innovators. I am confident that with the launch of these new initiatives, we will be able to create a vibrant and dynamic innovation ecosystem in the country.“

Since its inception, the Atal Innovation Mission has been instrumental in accentuating innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, and the high-level committee meeting is a testament to the government’s commitment to driving innovation and economic growth in the country.