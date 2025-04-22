Pradhan directs NCERT to introduce road safety modules in curriculum of students of Class 1-12

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked NCERT to include audio visual modules on road safety for age and class appropriate courses for students of Class 1 to 12, to sensitise students about the traffic rules.

Addressing an event here, Pradhan further said modules should be introduced in this academic year(2025-26) as an elective subject.

"Road safety cannot be an optional subject...I am directing the Ministry of Education and NCERT to prepare audio visual modules on road safety for age and class appropriate courses for students of Class 1 to 12," he said. According to the minister, around 25 crore students are studying in schools in India.

Speaking at the event, Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that India accounts for 5 lakh accidents, causing 1.8 lakh deaths and injury to 3 lakh people annually. The minister raised concerns that 10,000 deaths are of children below 18 years. Gadkari further said that the government has decided to provide an award of ₹25,000 to those who will help accident victims.

"We have taken a decision that any third person who is going to help accident victim, we will give him an award of ₹25,000. Also, if any accident victim is admitted to any hospital, we will provide financial support of upto ₹1.5 lakh for a maximum period of 7 days from date of the accident," he said.

Pradhan also suggested for incorporating courses on energy conservation awareness in schools.

Gadkari said the government has introduced several new rules, like mandatory wearing of rear seat belts, and these habits should be taught early in childhood. "I would request students to advise their parents against using mobile phones while driving, and encourage responsible behaviour on roads," he said.