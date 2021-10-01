OPEN APP
Pradhan favours meaningful education cooperation with East Asian countries
NEW DELHI: India is building global competencies to fulfil 21st century aspirations and is in favour of fostering meaningful education cooperation with East Asian countries, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

While addressing the 5th East Asia Summit (EAS) Education Ministers meet, Pradhan “reaffirmed India’s commitment to foster long-term and mutually beneficial educational cooperation in sync with the complementarities outlined in the Manila Action Plan."

The minister shared objectives of India’s National Education Policy, 2020, including universalisation of education, ensuring equity, quality, affordability and flexibility, technology-based learning and several others which uphold the principles of the Manila Action Plan on Education.

The minister also spoke about multi-modal digital interventions, like PM-eVidya, Swayam, Diksha, etc and also on the efforts to ramp up the digital infrastructure to facilitate on demand-based learning.

“The minister said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India remains committed to forge meaningful partnerships in making education and skills more inclusive, affordable, equitable, vibrant and aspirational," as per a statement from the education ministry.

Pradhan reaffirmed India’s support to strengthening research and academic collaborations, including technical and vocational education, promoting students and academic exchanges for fulfilling aspirations of the youth.

