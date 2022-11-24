NEW DELHI : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana, in New Delhi today. During the bilateral meetings, the Union Education Minister called for strengthening cooperation in education and skilling.

During the meeting with Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mauritius, Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Pradhan said that India and Mauritius enjoy a special relationship and are united by history, culture, language and the Indian Ocean.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to further deepen bilateral relations with Mauritius. He assured that India remains committed to work together with Mauritius and provide assistance in building capacities in all areas of education & skill development.

As per an official statement, Pradhan further said that India will be privileged to work with Mauritius for establishing it as a knowledge and skills hub of Africa and South-east Asia. Both the countries agreed to work in totality to further deepen our engagements in the knowledge domain and also make our partnership more vibrant.

During the meeting with Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, Lela Muhamed Mussa, Pradhan said that India is happy to assist Tanzania with the IIT project. IIT in Tanzania can be a hub for technology education in Africa. He put forward the support required for implementation of the project and also shared India’s willingness to establish a 21st century skill centre in Zanzibar. He also said that NEP is creating new avenues for education in India.

Pradhan invited Tanzanian and African students to Study in India. HE Ms. Leela Muhamad Musa assured of all the requisite support to make education and skills cooperation more vibrant & also for the prosperity of Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Both the Ministers had meaningful conversations on strengthening our traditionally close and cordial relations and making knowledge and skills partnerships a key pillar of our bilateral relations.

Pradhan held meeting with Raymore Machingura, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science & Technology Development, Zimbabwe, in his office today. They had fruitful discussions on intensifying our partnerships in education and skill development. Both India and Africa have shared aspirations and mutual priorities.

Pradhan suggested constituting a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building. Machingura also shared his willingness to constitute a joint working group. Both, the Ministers agreed to deepen our engagements from school to research for mutual prosperity and growth. India takes pride in being a trusted partner of Zimbabwe and Africa.

Dharmendra Pradhan during his meeting with Deputy Minister of Education, Ghana. John Ntim Fordjour proposed for setting up of institutional mechanisms and joint working groups between India and Ghana from pre-school to research for achieving mutual priorities. John expressed his alignment to the idea and agreed to work together for strengthening academic engagements.

The Ministers had productive discussions on making our warm and cordial relations more vibrant and on strengthening bilateral engagements in the areas of education and skill development.

“The Ministers from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana are here to attend the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon, which is currently underway. As per AISHE data (2019-20), a total of 11083 African students are studying in India," the education ministry said.