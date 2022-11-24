Pradhan meets counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ghana2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 06:41 PM IST
- During the bilateral meetings, the Union Education Minister called for strengthening cooperation in education and skilling
NEW DELHI : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana, in New Delhi today. During the bilateral meetings, the Union Education Minister called for strengthening cooperation in education and skilling.