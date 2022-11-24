Pradhan meets counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ghana

During the meeting with Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, Lela Muhamed Mussa, Pradhan said that India is happy to assist Tanzania with the IIT project. IIT in Tanzania can be a hub for technology education in Africa. He put forward the support required for implementation of the project and also shared India’s willingness to establish a 21st century skill centre in Zanzibar. He also said that NEP is creating new avenues for education in India.