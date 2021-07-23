The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved the appointment of vice-chancellors in 12 varsities, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials. The president is the Visitor to Central universities.

"The VC appointments have been approved by the President for 12 central universities," an MoE official said.

The universities include Central University of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

Central University of South Bihar (Gaya), Manipur University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur are also among the universities for which new VCs have been appointed.

The list of appointed VCs for the 12 Central Universitites are:

Central University of Haryana: Prof. (Dr.) Tankeshwar Kumar

2. Central University of Himachal Pradesh: Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal

3. Central University of Jammu: Dr. Sanjeev Jain

4. Central University of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhusan Das

5. Central University of Karnataka: Prof. Battu Satyanarayana

6. Central University of Tamil Nadu: Prof. Muthukalingan Krishnan

7. Central University of Hyderabad: Dr. Basuthkar J Rao

8. Central University of South Bihar: Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh

9. North-Eastern Hill University: Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla

10.Gunt Ghashidas University: Dr. Alok Kumar Chakrawal

11.Maulana Azad National Urdu University : Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan

12.Manipur University: Prof. N. Lokendra Singh

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan had on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 22 posts of vice chancellors in central universities are vacant, out of which appointments to 12 posts have already been finalised by the Visitor.

The central varsities currently without any regular VCs include leading educational institutions like the Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

These also include the North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong), Manipur University, Assam University (Silchar), Guru Ghasidas University (Chhattisgarh), Sagar University (Madhya Pradesh), two Sanskrit universities in Delhi, two central universities each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, and one varsity each in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.