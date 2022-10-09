President Murmu attends 52nd convocation ceremony of PEC

President Murmu attends 52nd convocation ceremony of PEC1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu attended the 52nd convocation ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Addressing the occasion, the President said that PEC has emerged as a leading institute for research and contributed to global technological change. “It is a premier institute of the country as well as a harbinger of technical education in this region. The National Education Policy - 2020 states that a good educational institution is one where every student is welcomed with an inspiring environment, good infrastructure and appropriate resources exist."
She added that the college has provided many luminaries to the country in the fields of technology, industry, civil services, education and research, including the former chairman of ISRO and father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India, Satish Dhawan; eminent educationist and founder-director of IIT, Delhi, R.N. Dogra; an expert in Missiles Technology and Strategic Systems, Satish Kumar.
“Kalpana Chawla was an alumna of PEC’s Aeronautical Engineering Department who became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin. She created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science. The Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology is established in PEC," the President said.
Addressing the graduating students, she said that they are entering a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities. “Never forget your duties towards the motherland. You are the builders of India of tomorrow. It is expected that you will use the knowledge acquired in this prestigious institution in the service of humanity. Keep Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘Sarvodaya’ in your individual priorities."
The President also inaugurated the newly constructed building of UT Chandigarh Secretariat before the convocation ceremony.