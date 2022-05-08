This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the new IIM inauguration, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Maharashtra Nagpur on Sunday, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Maharashtra Nagpur on Sunday, according to news agency ANI report.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present. Earlier IIM Nagpur tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion."
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present. Earlier IIM Nagpur tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion."
President Kovind, in his address said, “I am sure that the ecosystem at IIM-Nagpur will provide the students with a mindset of becoming job creators instead of being job seekers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in another unrelated development, President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a week-long visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) beginning May 15, in the first-ever tour to the two Caribbean nations by an Indian head of state.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that the visit reflects a continuation of India's high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasises its commitment to work with small island developing countries.
"President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a state visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent & Grenadines (SVG) from May 15 to 21. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these countries," the MEA said in a statement.
It said Kovind will be in Jamaica from May 15 to 18 during which he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen.
The President will also meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and other dignitaries. The MEA said the President will address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Jamaican Parliament. Jamaica has a 70,000-strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India.
"The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica," the MEA said. In the second leg of his tour, the President will visit SVG from May 18 to 21. "During the visit, he will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor General Susan Dougan. He will also meet Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries," the MEA said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kovind will also address the House of Assembly of SVG, it said. Jamaica and SVG are active members in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). "The first-ever Head of State visit to these countries is a continuation of India's high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasises our continued commitment to work with small island developing countries," the MEA said.