Primary education in mother tongue should be made compulsory: M Venkaiah Naidu

The The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu today called imparting education in the mother tongue up to primary school, stressing on the fact that a language would gain popularity only through widespread usage.

Naidu also said it was a fallacy to think that progress could be achieved only if education was pursued in English. Research has shown that those who are proficient in their mother tongue can learn other languages with equal ease.

The Vice President of India was speaking during an inauguration an online webinar on “ Knowledge Creation: Mother Tongue" organized by the Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad and the Telugu Academy. Naidu tressed the need for giving a special thrust to the respective official language by every state government.

Naidu said that it was also not correct to think that modern research could be conducted only if one was proficient in English. It should be noted that about 90% of the top 40-50 countries in the Global Innovation Index are those in which education was imparted in their respective mother tongues.

For instance, he said that about 90% of the Nobel Laureates (barring Nobel Peace prize recipients) up to 2017 were those who completed their education in their respective mother tongues.

Expressing the need to develop the mother tongues to meet modern needs, the Vice President said that complex scientific and technical terms should be simplified in Indian languages.

Moreover, in order to strengthen research on various Indian languages, the Vice President advised researchers to find the endangered words and promote their use in day-to-day conversations, essays, and textbooks to revive decaying languages.

Asking the teachers and parents to encourage their children to speak in mother tongue at home and elsewhere, he said it should become the lingua franca for all educational, socio-economic and other activities.

The Vice President also launched the book virtually amidst the presence of Jaipal Reddy's family members, followers, admirers, and politicians from across political lines and ideologies.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via