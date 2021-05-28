Professors' federation demands deferment of NEP, seeks vaccination on priority

NEW DELHI : India must defer implementation of the new national education policy by one year and vaccinate all students and teachers on a priority, a national federation of professors demanded Friday.

The All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organizations (AIFUCTO) said authorities need to hold discussions with all stakeholders, including teachers and the federation itself, on the implementation of NEP.

Earlier this week, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted: “National Education Policy (is) on fast track…nationwide implementation kick-starts in June."

The professors’ federation called for an inclusive national vaccine policy and sought “vaccination of all teachers, employees and students of institutions of academic learning from KG to PG on a priority basis".

It also demanded that regular salary and medical benefits be given to all part-time, ad-hoc and contract teachers at par with permanent employees during the present crisis.

It also demanded the exemption of all types of “collections from the students, including exam fees" and urged university grants commission and the central government to not conduct any exam including online exams and classes till 30 June. “AIFUCTO feels life is more precious than any other things," it said.

