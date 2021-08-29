Professors join the startup party

Rajat Agarwal, a professor at IIT Roorkee, who also heads the incubation and entrepreneurship initiative of the institute, said that the entrepreneurship ecosystem has gained momentum over the past few years. “There is a growing acceptance among institutions like the IITs, in the industry and among people that faculties can establish firms and solve problems along with their academic responsibilities. Nearly 18 to 20 of our faculties have established 11 startups individually and collectively, and this is not (the) same as the student-run startups. Things are changing for the better and governments across states as well as the Centre are now more supportive," he said.