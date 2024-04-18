PSEB 10th Result 2024 declared with 97.24% pass percentage. Aditi from Ludhiana tops with 100%, Alisha Sharma and Karmanpreet Kaur secure second position with 99.23%.

PSEB 10th Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the Class 10 exams on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is how to check your results online:

1. To check the Class 10 results for the Punjab Board, you can visit either the official website pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates

2. Once on the homepage, navigate to the 'Results' section and click on the link labelled ‘Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2024’.

3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided fields. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. After submitting the details, the Class 10 result for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5. You can then view and download the result for future reference.

In terms of achievements, Aditi from Ludhiana claimed the top spot in the matric examination in Punjab, achieving a remarkable feat with a perfect score of 100 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alisha Sharma of Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar secured the second position in the state, both scoring an impressive 99.23 per cent marks.

The overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 results is 97.24 percent.

Out of the total 132,642 girls who appeared for the Punjab Class 10th final examination, an impressive 130,132, or 98.11 percent, have passed the exam. In contrast, 148,445 boys participated in the examination, with 143,206 of them, or 96.47 percent, successfully clearing it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!