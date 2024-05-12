PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: Punjab Board opens registration window at pseb.ac.in. Details here
PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has opened the registration window for application to Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations 2024. Those students who have not cleared one or more subjects in the regular Class 10 and 12 exams, can visit the official website — pseb.ac.in and fill up the application form.