PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has opened the registration window for application to Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations 2024. Those students who have not cleared one or more subjects in the regular Class 10 and 12 exams, can visit the official website — pseb.ac.in and fill up the application form.

As per the PSEB notification, the last date to submit the online application form without a late fee is May 25, 2024. Students can also apply for the compartment examinations till June 7, but only after paying a late fee of ₹1000. It is important to note that candidates can also submit the application forms offline i.e. by visiting the PSEB regional office till June 12.

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: Application Fee

As per the notification, students of Class 10 re-appearing for the compartment exam have to pay ₹1,350 ( ₹1,150 for compartment and ₹200 for additional subject exam), while students of class 12 have to pay ₹1,750 per exam ( ₹1,500 for compartment and ₹250 for additional subject exam).

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: Exam Schedule

The PSEB has not yet announced the Compartment exam date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12. The board is expected to make the date sheet public very soon.

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: How to register online

Go to the official website" pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB Compartment Exam 2024 form link available on the homepage

Login using the required credentials

Fill out the application form

Make required payment

Take print for the confirmation page for future reference

As per PSEB data. 16,641 students of Class 12 can appear for the compartment category, while 2,981 have failed to qualify.

This year, the PSEB 10th result for 2024 was announced on April 19, and the overall pass percentage of students in the exam was 97.24%. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 98.11%. The Class 12th Board results were declared on April 30, 2024. A total of 2,84,452 students appeared for the Class 12th Board exam, of which 2,64,662 candidates passed the exam. The pass percentage is 93.04%. The pass percentage for girls is 95.74%, and for boys it is 90.74%.

