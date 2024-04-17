PSEB class 10th Result 2024 to be announced tomorrow; know how to check score
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce Class 10 result on April 18. Students can check their result by visiting official website pseb.ac.in.
The result of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10th examination held in 2024 will be announced on April 18, Thursday. Students who have attempted the examination this year can check the result pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.
