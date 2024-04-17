The result of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10th examination held in 2024 will be announced on April 18, Thursday. Students who have attempted the examination this year can check the result pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

PSEB Class 10th examination dates

The class 10th board examination was held in February and March this year. The board exam began on February 13, 2024 and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was held in different centres in Ounjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.

PSEB Class 10th examination: How and where to check result?

Follow the below mentioned steps to check the result

-Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

-After visiting the official website, choose the results link available on the home page.

-The students will be redirected to another page, where they have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

-Next step is to enter the required details and click on submit.

-Once after submitting the details, click on submit to check scores.

-Download your result and get a print out for future reference.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!