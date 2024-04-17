Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 751.90 -0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Education / News/  PSEB class 10th Result 2024 to be announced tomorrow; know how to check score
BackBack

PSEB class 10th Result 2024 to be announced tomorrow; know how to check score

Livemint

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce Class 10 result on April 18. Students can check their result by visiting official website pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18, 2024.Premium
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18, 2024.

The result of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10th examination held in 2024 will be announced on April 18, Thursday. Students who have attempted the examination this year can check the result pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. 

PSEB Class 10th examination dates 

The class 10th board examination was held in February and March this year. The board exam began on February 13, 2024 and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was held in different centres in Ounjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.

PSEB Class 10th examination: How and where to check result?

Follow the below mentioned steps to check the result

-Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

-After visiting the official website, choose the results link available on the home page.

-The students will be redirected to another page, where they have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

-Next step is to enter the required details and click on submit.

-Once after submitting the details, click on submit to check scores.

-Download your result and get a print out for future reference.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App