PSEB Class 12 results declared; Here's how to check

PSEB Class 12 results declared; Here's how to check1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
- PSEB Class 12 result 2022: Candidates can check their scorecard on punjab.indiaresults.com or pseb.ac.in
PSEB Class 12th results have been announced on Wednesday on pseb.ac.in. Candidates can download the report card by using their credentials on the Punjab School Education Board's website.
PSEB Class 12th results have been announced on Wednesday on pseb.ac.in. Candidates can download the report card by using their credentials on the Punjab School Education Board's website.
PSEB Class 12 result 2022: How to download the scorecard
PSEB Class 12 result 2022: How to download the scorecard
Step 1: Go to the official website-- pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'PSEB 10th, 12 result link'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and password and click on submit
Step 4: The PSEB 2022 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.
Where to check PSEB results?
Candidates can check their scorecard on punjab.indiaresults.com or pseb.ac.in.
Candidates can also check PSEB CLsss 12 result via SMS:
To check via SMS, students can type PB12 (roll number) and send it to 5676750 from the registered mobile number.
PSEB toppers list
The toppers of PSEB Class 12 exam 2022 are girls. Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur have bagged first rank with 497 marks.
Over 3 lakh studnets appeared in the PSEB Class 12th examination this year. Candidates need to score minimum 30% to pass the exam.