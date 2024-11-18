PSTET 2024: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards released at pstet.pseb.ac.in — How to check ahead of exam

Admit cards for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test are available ahead of the December 1 exam. Candidates can download them from pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Published18 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
PSTET 2024: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards released at pstet.pseb.ac.in — How to check ahead of exam
PSTET 2024: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards released at pstet.pseb.ac.in — How to check ahead of exam

Admit cards for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test were released on Monday — ahead of the exam on December 1. The details can be accessed and downloaded from the official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in. Candidates who pass the exam will become eligible for teaching posts at Punjab government schools.

The PSTET admit cards were made available for download from the official website on Novemer 18.

How to check and download admit card?

  • Log onto the official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in
  • Scroll down to the ‘login’ section on the left side of the webpage
  • Click on the ‘PSTET Admit Card Download’ link
  • Wait for the website to redirect you to an updated page
  • Enter your mobile number and password as part of login details and then click on the ‘submit’ button
  • Check and download the Punjab TET Admit Card

The Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on December 1 with candidates solving two papers with multiple choice questions. Each paper will have a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes and span multiple subjects. Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.

Candidates wishing to teach Classes I to V will have to attempt Paper 1 while those intending to teach Classes VI to VIII will have to solve Paper 2. Those wishing to teach students in both segments will have to appear for both Paper 1 and 2.

Child development and pedagogy will be a mandatory subject in both papers and carry 30 marks. Candidates will also have to solve two language papers of 30 marks each.

Those attempting Paper 1 will also have mathematics and environmental studies as two separate subjects carrying 30 marks each. Meanwhile Paper two will have a 60 mark segment where candidates can either solve questions pertaining to mathematics and science or those related to social studies.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
PSTET 2024: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards released at pstet.pseb.ac.in — How to check ahead of exam

