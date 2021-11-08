Due to inclement weather and incessant rains, schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions for students of classes 9 to 12 to remain closed today and tomorrow.

As per a circular issued by the Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing, "due to inclement weather and incessant rains, the holiday is declared for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9 for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions."

The reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 scheduled on November 8 has been postponed. The date of reopening will be communicated later, the release read.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district will also remain closed due to heavy rain, Sivaganga District Collector Madhusudhanan Reddy said on Monday.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

Heavy rains continue to lash over Tamil Nadu and its nearby areas on Monday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers will continue over the next two days.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 7-9; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during November 7-8 November 2021," informed the daily weather bulletin of the weather agency.

Further, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9-11 due to the northeast monsoon.

Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall.

PM Modi dials Tamil Nadu chief minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the situation in view of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. PM Modi assured all the possible support from the central government's side in the rescue and relief work.

Talking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety."

Following a request from the state government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams to assist in rescue operations in the state.

Yesterday, CM Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi after the city recorded heavy overnight rains.

