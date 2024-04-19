Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to publish the Class 10 board exam marks sheets or scorecards on Friday.
The PSEB 10th result for 2024 was announced on April 19, and students will be able to download their scorecards from the official website pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
Earlier on Friday, PSEB announced Class 10 results, and the overall pass percentage of students in this year's exam is 97.24 per cent. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 98.11 per cent.
This year, the class 10th board examination was held in February and March. The board exam began on February 13, 2024, and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was held in different centres in Punjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.
Get all the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Details required to download scorecard
To view the PSEB 10th scorecard 2024, you'll need one of the following details: Board exam roll number
Name of the student
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage of students in exam is 97.24 per cent
PSEB announced Class 10 results on Friday. The overall pass percentage of students in this year's exam is 97.24 per cent. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 98.11 per cent.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: 97.28% of students successfully cleared examination
In the PSEB Punjab board 10th result for 2024, it has been reported that 97.28% of students have successfully cleared the examination.
Out of the total 2,81,098 students who appeared for the exam, 2,73,348 have qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 97.24%.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Details required to download scorecard
To view the PSEB 10th scorecard 2024, you'll need one of the following details:
Board exam roll number
Name of the student
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Know steps to download scorecard
To check your results on the official website, follow these steps:
Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.
On the homepage, locate the results link and click on it.
Look for the link titled “Punjab Board 10th Result 2024" and click on it.
Enter the necessary details like roll number, then submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the page and print a copy for future reference.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage of students in exam is 97.24 per cent
Earlier on Friday, PSEB announced Class 10 results, and the overall pass percentage of students in this year's exam is 97.24 per cent. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 98.11 per cent.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 scorecards today at pseb.ac.in
The Class 10th scorecards from the Punjab board will be available shortly for download. Students can access them using their roll numbers on the official websites pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!