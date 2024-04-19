Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 10:25:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.50 0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.25 -1.97%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,396.65 -1.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.55 1.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 348.35 -0.87%
Business News/ Education / News/  Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 scorecards today at pseb.ac.in. Know how to check
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 scorecards today at pseb.ac.in. Know how to check

1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: PSEB to release marks sheets of Class 10 exams today. 

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: PSEB to publish the scoreboard today. (Representative Image) (ANI)Premium
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: PSEB to publish the scoreboard today. (Representative Image) (ANI)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App