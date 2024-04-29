The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the results of the Class 12 Board examination on Tuesday i.e. April 30, on its official website at pseb.ac.in. As per media reports, the PSEB is expected to announce the results by 4 pm. Once the results are declared in a press conference, students who appeared in the Class 12th board exams can check and download their results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

During the press conference, the PSEB will also announce the name of the board toppers along with the results. The PSEB officials will also share pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and other important details.

Students who appeared in the PSEB Class 12th Board exams 2024 will need their roll numbers to check their results.

Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2024: Websites to check results

Students can check their results on the following websites:

pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.nic.in

Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results

Go to the official website of PSEB: pseb.ac.in.

Click on the active results link available on the home page

A new window will open; click on the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link

Enter the required login credentials and submit

A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result carefully

Download the page and print a hard copy for further reference.

The Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 12 board exam from February 13 to March 30. The examination was held across the state at various exam centers.

Last year, the PSEB declared the results of the Class 12 board exam on May 24. The overall pass percentage in 2023 was 92.47%. As per PSEB data, the girls outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 95.14% against 90.25% of boys.

It is important to note that the Punjab School Education Board has already announced the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 on April 18. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 students in the 2024 exam was 97.24%. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 98.11%. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.

