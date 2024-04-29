PSEB Class 12 Results 2024: Punjab Board to release Inter results tomorrow at pseb.ac.in. Here is how to check
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the results of the Class 12 Board examination on Tuesday i.e. April 30, on its official website at pseb.ac.in. As per media reports, the PSEB is expected to announce the results by 4 pm. Once the results are declared in a press conference, students who appeared in the Class 12th board exams can check and download their results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.