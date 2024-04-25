The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Class 12 Board examination soon. As per media reports, the PSEB is expected to announce the results by the end of this month i.e. April 30. However, no official announcement has been made by the PSEB regarding the scheduled results date. Once the results are released, students who appeared in the Class 12th board exams can check and download their results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

