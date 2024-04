The PSEB is likely to announce the results of the Class 12 Board examination soon. As per media reports, the PSEB is expected to announce the results by the end of this month i.e. April 30. Students can check and download their results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Class 12 Board examination soon. As per media reports, the PSEB is expected to announce the results by the end of this month i.e. April 30. However, no official announcement has been made by the PSEB regarding the scheduled results date. Once the results are released, students who appeared in the Class 12th board exams can check and download their results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students who appeared in the PSEB Class 12th Board exams 2024 will need their roll numbers and admit cards to check their results. Students are advised to check the BSEH website regularly for any updates regarding the results.

Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2024: Websites to check results Students can check their results on the following websites:

pseb.ac.in

pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.nic.in. As per tradition, the PSEB will organize a press conference to announce the name of the board toppers along with the results. The PSEB officials will also share other important details on pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and other important details during the press conference.

Here is how to check Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2024: Step-by-Step guide to check the results Go to the official website of PSEB: pseb.ac.in.

Click on the active results link available on the home page

A new window will open; click on the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link

Enter the required login credentials and submit

A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result carefully

The PSEB conducted the Class 12 board exam from February 13 to March 30. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centers.

The PSEB declared the results of the Class 12 board exam in 2023 on May 24. The overall pass percentage was 92.47%. As per PSEB data, the girls outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 95.14% against 90.25% of boys. The transgender recorded a pass percentage of 100%.

It is important to note that the Punjab School Education Board has already announced the results of the Class 10 board exam last week on April 18. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 students in this year's exam was 97.24%. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 98.11%. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.

