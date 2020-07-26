Punjab CM announces cash prize for Class 12 students who scored above 98%

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a cash prize of ₹5,100 each for Punjab Board students who have scored more than 98 per cent marks in their Class 12 Board examinations. The state chief minister said that a cash prize of ₹5,100 each will be given to 335 students who scored above 98% marks. He also appreciated the hard work of government school teachers in achieving an 'unprecedented pass percentage of 94.32'.

"CM @capt_amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each for 335 students who scored above 98% in PSEB Class 12th exams and also appreciated the hard work of teachers in achieving an unprecedented pass percentage of 94.32 in Govt Schools," CMO Punjab said in a tweet.

"CM @capt_amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each for 335 students who scored above 98% in PSEB Class 12th exams and also appreciated the hard work of teachers in achieving an unprecedented pass percentage of 94.32 in Govt Schools," CMO Punjab said in a tweet.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results for the Class 12 examinations on the basis of the best performing subject formula on 21 July. Of the total of 2,86,378 students, as many as 2,60,547 students cleared the exam this year, taking the pass per cent 90.98 this year.

As per State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, the results of government schools continued to soar for the second successive year. He pointed out that 94.32 per cent students of government schools passed this year, while 91.84 per cent and 87.04 per cent students of affiliated and associated schools, respectively also cleared their exams.