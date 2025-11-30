Punjab PCS Prelims exam 2025: PPSC issues admit card at ppsc.gov.in; check steps to download

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2025.

Know official website here Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, ppsc.gov.in.

The admit card includes details such as the exam centre, candidate's photograph, timings, reporting time, roll number, and other essential instructions.

Steps to download the admit card: 1. Visit the official PPSC website: ppsc.gov.in

2. Open the Recruitment section and click on the Admit Card tab.

3. Select the link for Punjab PCS Prelims 2025.

4. Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth.

5. Download the PDF and take a printout for exam day.

Follow these guidelines: 1. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence.

2. Reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time for verification and security procedures.

Earlier, the PPSC had announced 322 vacancies for PCS, later revising the number to 331.

These posts span the state administration, police, revenue, and other key departments.

Major positions include 49 posts in the Civil Services (Executive Branch), 33 Tehsildar positions, 17 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) roles, and 121 Excise and Taxation Officer posts.