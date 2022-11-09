QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023: 19 Indian universities feature in top 200

Several technology institutes and state universities have made their place in the rankings, says the official statement. This year, IIT Bombay remained at the top and stood at the 40th position in the rankings. It was followed by IIT Delhi which stood at 46th place. Then came the IISc Bangalore which stood at 52. IIT Madras stood at the 53rd position. IIT Kharagpur was featured in the list at 61 positions. Five points below stood IIT Kanpur at 66th rank. Delhi University was a little bit lower in the ranking at 85. IIT Roorkee stood at 114th rank followed by JNU at 119, IIT Guwahati at 124, and VIT Vellore at 173.