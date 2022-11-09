QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023: 19 Indian universities feature in top 200

This is the highest number of Indian universities ever making it to the top 200 list in the QS Asia Universities Ranking. Moreover, there are 8 Indian Universities in the top 200 of the QS Asia Ranking which have improved their rankings as compared to last year
In a big achievement, around 19 Indian universities featured in the top 200 list of QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023 released on Tuesday. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has maintained its position as the country's top university by ranking 40th in the QS Asia Universities Ranking.
Notably, this is the highest number of Indian universities ever making it to the list. Out of the 19 universities, 8 have improved significantly in their ranking compared to last year.
The Q2 Asia Universities Ranking was released on Tuesday by the International Ranking agency, Quacquarelli Symonds.
Several technology institutes and state universities have made their place in the rankings, says the official statement. This year, IIT Bombay remained at the top and stood at the 40th position in the rankings. It was followed by IIT Delhi which stood at 46th place. Then came the IISc Bangalore which stood at 52. IIT Madras stood at the 53rd position. IIT Kharagpur was featured in the list at 61 positions. Five points below stood IIT Kanpur at 66th rank. Delhi University was a little bit lower in the ranking at 85. IIT Roorkee stood at 114th rank followed by JNU at 119, IIT Guwahati at 124, and VIT Vellore at 173.
Some private Universities also got featured in the list including Amity University Noida at 200 ranks. The University of Calcutta stood at 181 positions followed by Jadavpur University at 182, Anna University, Chandigarh University at 185, IIT Indore at 185, BITS Pilani at 188, Jamia Millia Islamia at 188.
Chandigarh University Ghuruan improves ranking by 90 positions
India's second-best private university, Chandigarh University Gharuan stood at 185th position in Asia. The university is known to be Asia's youngest university to be featured in the top 200 universities in the QS Asia Universities of Asia. It showed a remarkable jump of 90 positions from the QS Asia Rankings, 2022
Chandigarh University Gharuan has secured 185th rank in Asia, 14th in India, and 2nd amongst the private universities of India which has made Chandigarh University, Gharuan, the youngest university in Asia to feature in the top 200 universities in the QS Asia Universities of Asia and the University which had the highest quantum jump of 90 positions in comparison to the QS Asia Rankings, 2022.
It is worth noting that the universities which have been featured in the top 200 list have worked on their academic reputation and the International Research Network.
"The outcome of the New Education Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started as more and more Indian Universities every year are now featuring in the Global Rankings. The focus of NEP 2020 is on Internationalization of Education, Improving Research and Innovation facilities, and offering entrepreneurship opportunities to the students" said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University.
Recently, the Gujarat government has set up its Gujarat Accreditation and Ranking Institute Mechanism & Arrangement (GARIMA) and UP Government has set up Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking and Accreditation Mentoring (UPCRAM).
