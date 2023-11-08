QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India beats China with highest number of universities
QS Asia University Rankings 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay secured 40th rank — emerging as the highest ranking Indian institution in Asia.
QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India surpassed China to have the highest number of universities in the QS Asia University Rankings, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. While record 148 Indian universities found their place in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024, 133 universities of China were in the list.