QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India surpassed China to have the highest number of universities in the QS Asia University Rankings, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. While record 148 Indian universities found their place in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024, 133 universities of China were in the list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seven Indian universities were amongst the top 100 Asian universities. Moreover, the highest number of 37 new entrants were from India. Meanwhile, China had only seven new entrants this year. In this edition, a total of 857 institutions from 25 Asian countries were ranked.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay secured 40th rank, emerging as the highest ranking Indian institution in Asia this year. It retained its position in the Asian Top 50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a press release, IIT Bombay secured an overall score of 67.2 out of 100. “In the 2024 edition of regional rankings, the Institute performed among the top 5 percent in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024. The Institute was ranked 40th last year too," it added.

"The Institute has scored 83.5 in academic reputation, 96 in employer reputation, 9.3 in citation per paper, 14.8 in faculty-student ratio, 100 in staff with PhD, 95.7 in papers per faculty, 66.3 international research network, 11.1 in international faculty ratio, 3 in international students ratio, 2.1 in inbound exchange and 4.1 in outbound exchange all scores out of a maximum of 100 points," it added.

Besides, the Chandigarh University (CU) clinched its top spot among the private universities in India, in the QS Asia University rankings 2024 – while soaring to 149th spot this year compared to 185th spot secured in the previous edition of the ranking (2023). The University is currently at the 11th spot among the public and private universities of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The university was also ranked in the top 1.1 per cent of all universities in Asia. CU is also ahead of nine IITs and five NITs and has surpassed many international universities in the QS World Ranking, including the universities from China, Japan, and South Korea and other nations.

(With inputs from agencies)

