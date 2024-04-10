QS World University Rankings: IIM Ahmedabad among top 25 for business studies; JNU gets India's top varsity tag
Jawaharlal Nehru University is the highest-ranked varsity in India, placed in the 20th position globally for development studies, according to QS World University Rankings.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been ranked among the top 25 institutions globally for business and management studies, according to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject. IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta have been ranked among the top 50.