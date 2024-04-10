Jawaharlal Nehru University is the highest-ranked varsity in India, placed in the 20th position globally for development studies, according to QS World University Rankings.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been ranked among the top 25 institutions globally for business and management studies, according to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject. IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta have been ranked among the top 50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The QS rankings, released on Wednesday, April 10, showed that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi is the highest-ranked university in India. JNU is in the 20th position globally for development studies, according to the London-based higher education analytics company.

QS CEO Jessica Turner has said providing high-quality tertiary education in the face of exploding demand is the biggest challenge faced by India. "This was recognised by 2020's NEP (National Education Policy), which set the ambitious target of a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035. It should, therefore, provide some reassurance that the number of Indian programmes featuring across our 55 subject rankings and five broad faculty areas has increased this year -- from 355 to 454," Turned pointed out.

“QS also notes that several programmes at India's three privately run Institutes of Eminence have made progress this year, demonstrating the positive role that well-regulated private provision can have in enhancing India's higher education sector. While there is still a lot of work to be done to improve standards, access to higher education, universities' digital readiness and global competitiveness, it is clear that India is taking significant steps in the right direction," Turner added.

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai is another Indian institution among the top 25 globally for dentistry studies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has secured a global ranking of 51-70 in data science, and 51-100 in petroleum engineering.

According to the QS, India has shown significant progress, with a 20 per cent improvement in the Citations per Paper indicator, reflecting a strong research capability.

ALSO READ: Indian MBA institutions in Top 100 QS Global Rankings 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India stands as one of the world’s most rapidly expanding research centres. From 2017 to 2022, its research output surged by an impressive 54 per cent, based on data from Scopus/Elsevier, QS’ bibliometric and research affiliate.

“In terms of volume, India is now the world's fourth-largest producer of research, generating 1.3 million academic papers in this period, trailing only behind China's 4.5 million, the United States' 4.4 million, and slightly less than the United Kingdom's 1.4 million," said Ben Sowter, QS’ senior vice-president.

In the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject, India is in the second spot in Asia in terms of the number of universities featured (69), trailing only mainland China (101), and holds the fourth position in the total number of ranked entries (454) after China (1,041), Japan (510) and South Korea (499). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!