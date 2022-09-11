R K Shishir from the Bombay zone has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE Advanced which was announced on Sunday. Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16, according to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam.

