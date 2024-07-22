Rahul Gandhi on NEET-UG paper leak: ‘Exam system up for sale… it’s a serious problem’

  • NEET-UG paper leak: Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, it is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system

Livemint
Updated22 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
NEET-UG paper leak: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
NEET-UG paper leak: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

NEET-UG paper leak: Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that paper leak is a serious issue and suggested the government, including the Education Minister, should take the full responsibilty for it. 

Rahul Gandhi said at the Parliament, "It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here..."

He further questions, “As this (NEET) is a systematic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue?”

SC commences hearing on pleas related to row over NEET-UG

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024.

The top court was told by a counsel for NEET-UG aspirants that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the prestigious exam, has admitted to paper leak and the dissemination of the ‘leaked question paper’ through WhatsApp.

At the outset, the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra asked the counsel for the parties as to what emerged from the declaration of the centre-wise and city-wise results of the exam.

The hearing is underway.

An analysis of results released by NTA on Saturday indicated that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well. Some centres, however, showed high concentration of well-performing students, it revealed.

The voluminous data of over 23 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres was not released in a cumulative format but in a drop-down menu for each centre. The data was released on the direction of the Supreme Court which is hearing several petitions over the alleged irregularities as lakhs of aspirants await a final verdict on the fate of the exam.

The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner -- such as Oasis School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Hardayal Public School, Jhajjar, Haryana, Jay Jalaram International School in Godhra, Gujarat -- were comparatively much below par.

On July 18, the bench directed the NTA to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of the controversy-ridden exam while masking the identities of the aspirants.

The bench had said it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres scored more marks than those elsewhere.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsRahul Gandhi on NEET-UG paper leak: ‘Exam system up for sale… it’s a serious problem’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    311.40
    01:01 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    5.1 (1.67%)

    Tata Steel

    159.75
    01:01 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2 (1.27%)

    Wipro

    504.50
    01:01 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -52.75 (-9.47%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    311.55
    01:01 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    7.75 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    234.50
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    20.55 (9.61%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    622.80
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    45.55 (7.89%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,089.60
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    72.6 (7.14%)

    NBCC India

    183.95
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    12.15 (7.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue