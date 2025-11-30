Railway Recruitment Board extends application deadline for NTPC UG recruitment 2025 — Check full details here

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railways' Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the deadline for undergraduate (UG) candidates to apply for non-technical popular categories (NTPC).

Advertisement

Eligible candidates can apply via the RRB's official website here — rrbcd.gov.in latest by 11.59 pm on 4 December 2025.

The deadline for fee payment has been also revised to 6 December 2025.

Further, once submission is completed, you can edit your application by paying a modification fee between 7-16 December 2025.

Those applicants that require a scribe for taking their exams can provide details between 17-21 December 2025.

Please note that the deadline to upload educational qualification and related documents is unchanged — 4 December 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: What are the available vacancies? The RRB has announced a total of 3,058 vacancies to be filled, of which 1,280 roles are for the unreserved category (UR), 461 are reserved for scheduled caste (SC), and 264 reserved for scheduled tribe (ST), 773 for other backward classes (OBCs), and 280 for economically weaker sections (EWS).

Advertisement

The types of posts being recruited for include:

Accounts Cum Clerk Typist — salary of ₹ 19,900

19,900 Junior Clerk Cum Typist — salary of ₹ 19,900

19,900 Trains Clerk — salary of ₹ 19,900

19,900 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk — salary ₹ 21,700).

Also Read | Apple layoffs: iPhone maker cut dozens of sales jobs to streamline workforce

Railway recruitment: Who are eligible? Undergraduates who have completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for the RRB NTPC UG recruitment in 2025. However, once the application is completed, there is a selection process and exam to pass to qualify for the jobs.

What is the recruitment process? The selection process comprises two Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), followed by a Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), document verification, and medical examination.

Advertisement

CBT 1 will be conducted for 90 minutes (120 minutes for candidates with a scribe) and covers 100 questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning, and mathematics. Each question is worth 1 mark.

CBT 2 will be conducted for 90 minutes (120 minutes for candidates with a scribe) and covers 120 questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning, and mathematics. Each question here is also worth 1 mark.

Once candidates pass both CBT 1 and 2, those applying for the Accounts Cum Clerk Typist and Junior Clerk Cum Typist roles will also be required to pass a typing skill test to demonstrate typing speed of 30 words/minute in English or 25/minute in Hindi.

After the tests are completed, candidates will be subject to Document Verification (DV). Shortlisting will be based on combined score from the CBT, CBTST performance and DV stage. Qualifying marks for each category are as follows: 40% for OBC candidates, 30% for SC candidates, and 25% for ST candidates.