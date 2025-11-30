Railway Recruitment Board extends application deadline for NTPC UG recruitment 2025 — Check full details here

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railways' Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the deadline for undergraduate (UG) candidates to apply for non-technical popular categories (NTPC).
The RRB has announced a total of 3,058 vacancies to be filled, of which 1,280 roles are for the unreserved category (UR), 461 are reserved for scheduled caste (SC), and 264 reserved for scheduled tribe (ST), 773 for other backward classes (OBCs), and 280 for economically weaker sections (EWS).
The types of posts being recruited for include:
Undergraduates who have completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for the RRB NTPC UG recruitment in 2025. However, once the application is completed, there is a selection process and exam to pass to qualify for the jobs.
The selection process comprises two Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), followed by a Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), document verification, and medical examination.
Shortlisting will be based on combined score from the CBT, CBTST performance and DV stage. Qualifying marks for each category are as follows: 40% for OBC candidates, 30% for SC candidates, and 25% for ST candidates.