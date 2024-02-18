RRB Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced 9000 job vacancies for 'Technician'. The application process will begin on 9 March. The detailed vacancies will be released on all RRB's websites on the same day. Candidates can apply for the jobs till 8 April.

RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details of Technician job

As per the media reports, of the 9000 job vacancies, 7,900 are for Technician Grade III signal, and 1100 vacancies are for Technician Grade I signal.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Age limit

Candidates between 18 and 36 years are eligible to apply for the Technician Grade I signal while for the post of Technician Grade III, the age of the candidates should be between 18 and 33.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Application fee

The application fee would be ₹500 for the General category candidates. However, for SC/ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, Females, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward class, the application fee would be ₹250.

In January this year, the RRB announced recruitment for constables (Exe.) and sub-inspectors (Exe.) in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

As per the RRB notification, the recruitment drive aimed to fill 2000 Constable and 250 SI vacancies. The selection process involves stages such as Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification. Candidates should have completed their 10th or 12th, diploma, or graduated from a recognized board, university, or institution in any discipline for Constable and SI positions, the RRB website said in an official notification.

