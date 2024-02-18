Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) hiring 2024: Railways announces 9000 ‘Technician’ jobs. Details here
RRB Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced 9000 job vacancies for 'Technician'. The application process will begin on 9 March. The detailed vacancies will be released on all RRB's websites on the same day. Candidates can apply for the jobs till 8 April.